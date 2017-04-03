5 Reasons Successful Business Owners Always Have A Coach

Hiring a business coach might sound like something to consider when you’re struggling to get your business to the next level, or when you’re experiencing a crisis and you need help to get back on track.

But considering that the purpose of hiring a coach is to help you get from where you are to where you want to be, you don’t need to be in a crisis to benefit from a coach. In fact, when you’re experiencing massive success, a coach can help you ride that wave even higher.

Successful people always have a mentor

Even Sir Richard Branson started his airline industry empire with a mentor in the airline business – Sir Freddie Laker. Branson told The Sun, “It’s always good to have a helping hand at the start. I wouldn’t have got anywhere in the airline industry without the mentorship of Sir Freddie Laker.”

No matter what level of success you’ve achieved, here are 5 reasons having a coach is paramount to your continued success:

Successful people learn from successful people

There will always be people in the world who are more successful and smarter than you are. It’s to your advantage to find them in the form of a coach and learn as much as you can from them.

Every person on this planet has varying skills and experiences that have led them down a path to wisdom. Instead of struggling in an attempt to learn everything from scratch, hiring a coach can provide a shortcut to learning wisdom without having to struggle to get it.

A coach will hold you accountable to your highest potential

Sometimes the best coaches work by helping you build your leadership skills; part of that requires holding you accountable for how you show up in the world.

Most people shrink in fear of being held accountable, yet it’s really a wonderful thing. Accountability challenges you to live up to your highest potential. And when you’re living your highest potential, you have a bigger influence over your team.

By simply taking on a coach with the intention of becoming a better leader, you can transform your company culture by setting the example for your team to follow.

You’ll never know everything about your industry

No matter how much experience you have in your industry, you can’t experience everything. Having a coach who has been where you’re about to tread can help you avoid mistakes that could otherwise hold you back.

Outside perspective is highly valuable

Common sense might tell you that in order for a coach to help you with your business, they need to be an expert in your industry. While that’s true some of the time, it isn’t true all of the time. Sometimes an outsider’s perspective can be more valuable than gold.

Take the example described in this Inc.com article that shares how an outsider’s perspective of the towing industry literally turned an unsellable towing business into a $450,000/year business in just three years. This business coach was able to identify the business owners’ blind spots and fix them in ways that provided a better experience for the customer, landing them a 5-year service contract with the city.

A coach can see potential where you can’t

How many times have you caught a glimpse of a dream, only to decide you don’t have what it takes to achieve it? How many times have you brushed your dreams aside because they don’t seem attainable?

Perhaps the best reason to hire a business coach is because they can see potential in things you that you might be blind to. They can inspire and encourage you to achieve more than you know.

Coaches push you to be extraordinary

As Zig Ziglar once said, “A lot of people have gone further than they thought they could because someone else thought they could.”

Sometimes all it takes to achieve success is the ability to catch a glimpse of possibility. And if you can’t catch that glimpse on your own, a good coach can reflect that possibility to you and support you on your journey toward extraordinary success.