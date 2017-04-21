Is Renewable Energy a Clean and Low-Risk Investment?

It’s safe to say that the renewable energy industry is well past its infancy. With renewables contributing to more than 19% of global energy consumption and investment in green technology amounting to over $286 billion in 2015, it’s quite obvious that the renewable energy industry is a big business. There is also a growing trend of divestment; that is, the decision to voluntarily reduce investments in fossil fuels, that is making alternative energy an increasingly viable investment. As the world moves away from traditional fossil fuels such as coal and oil for more environmentally and sustainable options such as wind, biomass, solar and geothermal power, it’s fair to assume that the industry’s growth won’t be slackening anytime soon.

This is great news for investors. In large part due to the ease and availability of crowdfunding, the renewable energy industry is almost a “sure thing”. Because of the massive growth of green energy and the world’s trend towards more sustainable energy, such as moving towards a paperless workplace, both individuals and companies investing directly in renewable energy projects can look forward to a very low-risk investment. The reason being that, aside from the startup costs involved, the generation and sale of electricity – especially where solar is concerned – is extremely reliable once operational.

Where to Invest?

As electric car manufacturer Tesla’s value has recently surpassed the century-old Ford Motor Company, and with SpaceX’s IPO highly anticipated, it would be safe to suggest that investing in anything Elon Musk has a hand in is a good way to go. The companies under his portfolio show little signs of wavering over the long term and are also committed to green energy and environmental sustainability.

According to Investopedia, the top four companies dabbling in alternative energy that are worth investing in include NRG Yield Inc; MagnesGas Corp, which owns a process for converting waste into usable fuel for the New York City Department of Transportation; Atlantic Yield PLC, which owns renewable energy assets, in particular solar and wind energy; and Covanta Holding Corp, who own assets that convert waste into energy and provide waste services to the USA and Canada.

Right now it seems that alternative energy is finally mainstream enough to make attractors give it more than a cursory glance. Investing in the sector means staying in the loop of the latest energy trends as well as energy companies to ensure revenue is increasing every quarter. But with a growing trend towards sustainability, investing in green energy seems like one of the most reliable ways to ensure a return.