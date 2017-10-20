The Right Way to Approach Trading Losses

To experienced investors, trading losses are annoying. To new investors, trading losses can be devastating—and may be enough reason to stray from trading altogether. Trading stocks is always a risk, no matter what formulas you’re using or how much experience you have. Still, it stings when you experience a loss on a trade you thought was going to pay off.

Most investors see trade losses as an indication that you’re doing something wrong. They’re something to be upset about, or even embarrassed about, and are definitely a bad thing for your future portfolio.

But in reality, trades can be a good thing—and may even be an indication that you’re doing something right.

Types of Trading Losses

First, understand that there are many different types of trading losses, and not all of them should sting the same way:

Temporary losses. Just because an asset lost value doesn’t mean it’s worthless. Stock prices ebb and flow over time, especially for big companies. If you’re a long-term investor, consider the advantages of holding onto your assets, rather than selling them off and taking the loss. This could just be the result of a temporary fluctuation.

Even the most extreme losses—the ones that resulted because you made a bad decision or missed a key piece of information—aren’t that bad. They don’t mean that you’re a lousy investor, and even if they wipe out a chunk of your portfolio, there’s always time to recover. Try to take your loss in stride.

The Benefits of a Loss

It also helps to realize some of the “hidden” benefits of losses:

Tax benefits. If you sell your equity and realize a significant loss, remember that your capital losses are tax deductible through Form 8949 and Schedule D. If you’ve made significant capital gains in the same period, your capital losses will cancel out that income, and you’ll only be responsible for paying taxes on the capital gains above and beyond those losses. You can recover a significant percentage of your loss in some cases, and even carry your loss forward to other tax years.

Trade losses aren’t going to feel good, no matter how much you sugar-coat them, but try to see them for what they are. At best, they’re an inevitable part of your strategy and a strong buying opportunity, and at worst, they’re a good